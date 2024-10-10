Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

