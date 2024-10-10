Adirondack Trust Co. Has $4.22 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,567,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

