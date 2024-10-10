Adirondack Trust Co. Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MetLife by 54.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2,313.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $84.54 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.