ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,324,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 3,495,389 shares.The stock last traded at $17.99 and had previously closed at $20.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 17.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,712.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 732,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 442,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 90.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 556,175 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

