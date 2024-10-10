Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAV. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.11. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,600.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,435 shares of company stock valued at $420,402. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.