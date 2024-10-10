Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Lowered to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.21.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.11. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,600.00. In related news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 45,435 shares of company stock worth $420,402. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

