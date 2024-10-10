Advocate Group LLC Buys 2,394 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,002. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

