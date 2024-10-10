AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,155. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 1,787 shares of company stock worth $352,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 32.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 311.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 203.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.2 %

AeroVironment stock opened at $208.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.75. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

