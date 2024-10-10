AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AerSale were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 30.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,320. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $257.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.00 and a beta of 0.23.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

