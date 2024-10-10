Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.60, but opened at $40.75. Affirm shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2,059,564 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Affirm Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 3.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,105. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786 in the last three months. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

