AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AGLXY stock remained flat at $7.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.1421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

