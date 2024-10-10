AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

Shares of AGLXY stock remained flat at $7.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

AGL Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.1421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About AGL Energy

(Get Free Report)

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.