AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 516.0% in September

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 516.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

AGM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $2.05 on Thursday. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

