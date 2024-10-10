AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 3,259,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,961,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

