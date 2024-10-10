Aion 1-Day Volume Tops $615.01 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $841,165.14 and $615.01 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Aion alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00071779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006947 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.62 or 0.39998351 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.