AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 3,484.1% in September

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, an increase of 3,484.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AirNet Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 3,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,952. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

