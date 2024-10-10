AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 3,484.1% in September

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, an increase of 3,484.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AirNet Technology Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANTE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 3,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,952. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.
About AirNet Technology
