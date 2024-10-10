Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,830 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $102.83. 277,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,941. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

View Our Latest Report on AKAM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.