Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.88. 46,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 906,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,849,817.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,739.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,830. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,188,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

