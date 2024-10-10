ALE Group Holding Limited (ALEH) Announces October 14th IPO

ALE Group Holding Limited (ALEH) is planning to raise $6 million in an IPO on the week of October 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, ALE Group Holding Limited generated $1.6 million in revenue and $760,000 in net income. ALE Group Holding Limited has a market-cap of $81.8 million.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

ALE Group Holding Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company incorporated in the BVI with all of our operations conducted in Hong Kong by our wholly owned subsidiary, ALE Corporate Services Ltd., also known as ALECS. (Incorporated in theÂ British Virgin Islands) We provide accounting and corporate consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses. Our services include financial reporting, corporate secretarial services, tax filing services and internal control reporting. Our business is operated through our wholly owned subsidiary, ALE Corporate Services Ltd. (ALECS), a Hong Kong company incorporated on June 30, 2014. Our goal is to become a one-stop solution for all the accounting, corporate consulting, taxation and secretarial needs of small and medium enterprises operating in Asia and the U.S. **Note: Net income and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars (converted from Hong Kong dollars) for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023.Â (Note: The company disclosed that E.F. Hutton was named the sole book-runner – replacing Prime Number Capital – according to an F-1/A filing dated March 26, 2024.) “.

ALE Group Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and has 7 employees. The company is located at Unit 1005, 10/F, Tower A, New Mandarin Plaza, 14 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at (+852) 3620 2688 or on the web at https://www.alecs.com.hk/.

