ALEX Lab Price Reaches $0.0879 (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $33.22 million and approximately $669,683.34 worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.08809336 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $754,689.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

