Algert Global LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -139.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

