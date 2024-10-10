Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in V2X by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 156,866 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the second quarter worth about $6,982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,741 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -463.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $61.45.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,768. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Boyd Noon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,768. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

