Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 20,468 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,262,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 462,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,012,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BE stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.69.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

