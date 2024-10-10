Algert Global LLC Buys New Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,078,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,480,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,147,000 after purchasing an additional 161,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

