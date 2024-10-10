Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,323,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $15,975,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,250,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Price Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Activity

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

