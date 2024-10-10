Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Park National alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,009,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park National by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Park National by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Park National by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PRK opened at $164.39 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $92.57 and a 52 week high of $190.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.39. Park National had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Park National

Insider Buying and Selling at Park National

In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of Park National stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,030.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.