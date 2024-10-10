Algert Global LLC Buys New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,640,000 after buying an additional 538,703 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,979,000 after buying an additional 90,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,954,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 947,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,511,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 886,445 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -225.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

