Algert Global LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,163 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,869,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after buying an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after buying an additional 8,426,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 722,924 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

