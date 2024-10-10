Algert Global LLC Has $269,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CEVA worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

