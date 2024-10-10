Algert Global LLC Has $272,000 Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,911,000 after purchasing an additional 518,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MGE Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,536,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MGE Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,180,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,086,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4,545.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 199,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

