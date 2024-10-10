Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 118.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of BHB stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $447.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.68. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

