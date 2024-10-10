Algert Global LLC Invests $240,000 in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Astronics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $696.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

