Algert Global LLC Invests $249,000 in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of ALX Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALXO stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

