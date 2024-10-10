Algert Global LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MODG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.75. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.50%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

