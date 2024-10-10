Algert Global LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $78,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 47,546,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,379,400.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,048,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,823,940.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 47,546,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,379,400.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

