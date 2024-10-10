Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 207.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Stock Up 1.0 %

OEC opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

Orion Increases Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Orion had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,584,604.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,686.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,584,604.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $845,225. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

