Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 5,267 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth $7,673,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 90,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,471.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,376 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.87, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.46%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

