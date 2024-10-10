Algert Global LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

