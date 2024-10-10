Algert Global LLC Sells 12,615 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,569,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,221,000 after buying an additional 1,280,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $82.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,894.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

