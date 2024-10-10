Algert Global LLC Sells 464 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,209,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at $793,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

