Algert Global LLC Takes $282,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $30,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,220 shares of company stock valued at $119,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $51.88 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

