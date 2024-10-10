Algert Global LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after purchasing an additional 290,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 273,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

