Algert Global LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 70.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 381,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 237,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Steven Johnson bought 57,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,892.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,050 shares of company stock worth $1,448,135 and have sold 1,495 shares worth $27,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.50 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

