Algert Global LLC Takes $290,000 Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Get TPG alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TPG by 902.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after buying an additional 376,848 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TPG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,161,000 after buying an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in TPG by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 336,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $61.41.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,199.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.