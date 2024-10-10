Algert Global LLC Takes Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,842 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 48.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 50.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

