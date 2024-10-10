Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 136,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

