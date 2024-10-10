Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,294 shares of company stock valued at $185,855. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

