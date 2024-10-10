Algorand Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $977.63 million and $24.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00042538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,314,437,750 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

