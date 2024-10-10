Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Up 245.8% in September

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 245.8% from the September 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 98,628 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

