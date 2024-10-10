Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALKT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $492,961.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,262,637.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,595.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $492,961.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,262,637.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,648,416 shares of company stock worth $113,920,758. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,178,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,694,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 56.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 392,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,633,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

