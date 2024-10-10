Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,552,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 539,087 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 32.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 431,175 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Allakos by 84.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,172,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 537,038 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

ALLK stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

